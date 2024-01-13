Diu Beach Games 2024: MP dominates with 18 medals, including 7 Golds

At the conclusion of the first multisport Beach Games in India, 18 medals were won by Madhya Pradesh, with 7 of them being gold medals, according to a news release from the Press Information Bureau.

The Diu Beach Games 2024 took place from January 4 to 11, 2024, in Diu, Gujarat. The games were played by 1404 athletes under the age of 21 from 28 states and Union Territories. 205 match officials supported the athletes.

The Morning Session in the games started at 8 am and ended at noon, followed by the Afternoon Session, which began at 3 pm. This scheduling arrangement allowed the athletes to perform well in the stipulated weather conditions.

The games were played in a variety of disciplines, including tug of war, sea swimming, martial arts, and beach volleyball. Each sport brought its own unique energy to the event, with the debut of beach boxing making it a historic moment in the country’s sporting history.

The closing ceremony of the games was a significant milestone in the successful conduct of the first-ever Beach Games in India. The event not only showcased the sporting prowess of Madhya Pradesh’s contingent but also highlighted the depth of talent fostered within the state. The country’s vision to bring new life to the beaches of India through the Diu Beach Games has taken a sporting turn, with the first-ever Beach Games in Diu now a reality.

