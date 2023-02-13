Guwahati: Last month, due to a family health emergency, I had to stay at the new Gauhati Medical College Super Speciality Hospital for around a fortnight as an attendant. This stay was my first such experience. Before that, I have been to hospitals to pay visits to different people I knew — with fruits or bouquets or ‘get well soon’ cards. I too had stayed at a nursing home when my son was born, but that was a happy occasion.

This stay changed my perspective on life. I realised how blessed I was to stay at a hospital just as an attendant and not as a patient. At least I was free to take a walk or go home to freshen up or rest at home for a night when someone else came to relieve me.

This was a nephrology ward at the new campus, as my dear one was a kidney patient. It was a general female ward with patients from different backgrounds and age groups. The youngest patient was hardly 10 years old. The mere thought of her cries in agony gives me shivers. Whenever she cried, there was pin-drop silence in the whole ward.

The senior doctors would come on rounds once a day, but the junior doctors were on their toes throughout the day, monitoring patients, taking updates and advising attendants. Once the new campus is fully operational, the cardiology, neurology, cardiac surgery and neurosurgery departments would be shifted there from the old Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) building on the other side of the road.

Breathlessness is a common symptom among kidney patients. Most of the patients had to be on oxygen for the first two-three nights. The feeling of helplessness — just watching, not being able to do anything — when a person in front of you is unable to breathe, and feels relieved after oxygen support, can’t be expressed in words.

I have seen patients spending nights just sitting — putting their head down on a side table as lying down aggravated their breathing problem. One of the patients was so serious that she had to be shifted to the ICU.

Another patient was diabetic with high pressure. Her daughter-in-law was a nurse at some other hospital. The patient shared how they grow everything on their farm but she can’t eat anything as her daughter-in-law is too strict and serves her just a little rice and moong dal all the time — may be out of concern or fear. But sometimes we should think from the patient’s perspective too and give them something varied to eat, albeit healthy.

The nephrology ward was maintained very well. Twice a day, the cleaners would sweep and mop the floors, something that is hardly seen in government hospitals. But the toilets were pathetic, and it was not the fault of the cleaners. The toilets were also cleaned twice. It was the attendants who were at fault this time. Though there was an ample supply of water, very few would flush properly. There were separate bathrooms with a warm water facility. But the attendants would use the space to wash utensils. Most of the time, the wash basins would be blocked with food leftovers. And sometimes they would use the bath space for other uses also.

I would salute the junior doctors who would work diligently from 8.30 am for almost 10-12 hours, taking care of each patient in the ward. Even the nurses were on their toes — some of them though would get irritated with small things, but some were sweet. I understand their job is tiring but they should also not forget their job is to serve with love and compassion.

Dialysis is a procedure to remove waste and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly. It often involves diverting blood to a machine to be cleaned. It’s a room of hope: as at least with the help of a machine, a patient’s symptoms would improve, especially the appetite to consume something.

Outside the waiting space at the dialysis room, often there were simple village people who felt lost in that atmosphere. I felt content helping them with simple things like approaching the doctor, taking a patient to the dialysis room, forwarding reports on WhatsApp, etc. An elderly in-patient came with her son so I helped her change her clothes. When she was discharged, she touched my head and blessed me. It brought tears to my eyes, I felt so happy.

Once I had to go to the GMC old building for my patient’s hand fistula check-up. A ward boy helped us, going out of the way. Seeing the unhygienic condition there, I just wished it was also maintained like the new campus. The old building is like a labyrinth but there are help desks to help people lost in the maze.

Usually, I was busy with my patient during day time — taking her for tests, dialysis etc. But the rest of the time, I was busy observing people, especially some stories of hope amid the gloom.

A teenager who cleared her medical entrance was on dialysis. She was waiting for a kidney transplant from her mother. Her parents were staying with her at the hospital and it was their home for months. The girl is so determined to become a doctor that she said she would let her mother give her a kidney only on the condition that she allows her to sit for the medical entrance again. But her mother didn’t want that. She thought if her daughter takes stress, her blood pressure would again shoot up — which is another cause of kidney damage.

Then there was a folk singer who was admitted for a long time for her urinary tract infection. Determined to go back to the stage, she asserted that even with this health condition, she could sing. She said she would just need a chair as standing and singing won’t be possible any more. Later, when she was being shifted to the urology ward, just two floors above, everybody bid adieu to her as if someone from the family was leaving. Yes, that ward became a mini family for everyone — a home away from home.

Early in the morning, I used to go out to bring black tea, roti and sabzi for my patient and would observe how people rose so early to earn their livelihood, selling fresh breakfast. As the day progressed, I had to go out to buy medicines — at times from the pharmacies outside the campus. I saw how the medical college had become a source of earning for many and how an entire ecosystem had sprung up in its surroundings. There were rows of street kiosks and permanent shops selling different things attendants would need for their patients — fruits, warm water, water bottles, blankets, floor mats, buckets, stools, etc.

A newly married girl shared her helplessness as her mother didn’t know that she was a kidney patient and had heart problems too. So she was unable to convince her mother for dialysis. The day we were discharged, we counselled her mother by giving our example. We explained how dialysis would improve her health and that she would even be discharged soon.

Thanks to the Almighty, my patient is better now and is at home. On the day of release, I felt such government hospitals are a blessing for people of all backgrounds, especially when people suffer from diseases where lifelong treatment is required. I just hope that our governments, both at centre and states, make more such affordable healthcare centres, as most private hospitals, if not all, are just turning out to be money-making machines.

The writer is an independent journalist and video content creator based in Delhi-NCR. Runs a YouTube channel Think Positiv Liv Healthy.

