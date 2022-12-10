Guwahati: The last two quarterfinal games of the FIFA World Cup 2022 are scheduled for Saturday, December 10.

As the field continues to narrow and the World Cup trophy comes closer into sight, Morocco will take on Portugal in the third quarterfinal at Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday. While Morocco caused one of the biggest upsets in the Round of 16 by defeating Spain in the penalties, Portugal cruised to a 6-1 win over Switzerland to setup an unexpected and exciting quaterfinal matchup at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The last quarterfinal game will see two European football gaints England and France go against each other at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night. While England booked their slot in the quarter final by defeating Senegal 3-0 on December 4, the defending champions also qualified on the same night by winning 3-1 against Poland.

FIFA World Cup: Quarterfinal games today

Portugal vs Morocco: 8.30 PM (IST)

England vs France: 120.30 AM (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to watch

All the matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to live stream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema App.

Also Read | Assam: Barsapara set to host first ever ODI on Jan 10

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









