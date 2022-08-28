New Songs Sunday: TWICE, Ashnikko, Boyish & more!

For those looking forward to the new music of the week, wait no longer! From K-pop and metal-dance to pop-rock and dancehall, there’s a plethora of new releases this week.

This week, K-Pop megagroup TWICE released a new EP/mini album called BETWEEN 1&2. Regina Spektor finally drops the re-released edition of her debut album, 11:11 as well as some live recordings in the form of Papa’s Bootlegs. And finally, Australian artist Stella Donelly has released her second studio album, Flood.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rina Sawayama – Phantom

The fourth single off Sawayama’s forthcoming LP Hold The Girl might be her strongest and most emotionally powerful song. The British-Japanese popstar revisits the themes of youth, identity, inner-healing and self-love. Combined with her controlled vocals and rousing pop-rock instrumentals, the result is a vulnerable and heart soaring number.

……….

TWICE – Talk that Talk

The South Korean girl group released an irresistibly cute and flirty bubblegum pop number. If the rest of their EP is like “Talk that Talk”, then we can safely say that TWICE is back to rule the charts, ladies and gentlemen.

……….

Cruel Youth – Mr. Badman

Teddy Sinclair, a.k.a. Cruel Youth, is back after releasing a track for TV show Godfather of Harlem back in April 2021. Titled “Mr. Badman”, the new dark chamber pop song is for the new horror film, The Invitation. Disregarding Sinclair’s attempt at a Jamaican-ish accent in the “Mr. Badman” part, the instrumentals are as tastefully lavish as ever and Teddy is dramatic and full of flair as well. Glad to hear back from you, Teddy!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

……….

Sam Sun – When I Was 18

British artist Sam Sun has released his debut 4-song EP, Not Sad Anymore. “When I Was 18” is an acoustic pop song where Sun looks back with bittersweet nostalgia at his teenage years. “When I was 18, Life was cold, Frankly on my own, When I was 18, I took risks, Fell back to my knees”. It’s tender. It’s vulnerable. It’s universal.

……….

Ezra Collective – Life Goes On (feat. Sampa The Great)

Jazz quintet Ezra Collective have announced a new album titled Where I’m Meant to Be. Almost spiritual and ecstatic in its fusion of genres, “Life Goes ON” sees a guest feature from the hugely reliable and undeniably talented rapper Sampa The Great, who delivers energetic bars against a wall of blaring horns, keys and bass. This is straight fire for your ears.

……….

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ashnikko – Fire Again

Ashton Nicole Cassey has revealed her collaboration with Riot Games for the new Valorant Champions esports tournament by dropping the anthem “Fire Again”. Combining metal and dance rave with Ashnikko’s signature snarl, “Fire Again” will please the American singer’s fans, while not necessarily winning any new ones.

……….

Juani Mustard, Easy Love – Don’t You Know

After disappearing for over a year, Justine Brown, a.k.a. Easy Love, is back with a feature on Juani Mustard’s new single, “Don’t You Know”. The track is a sunny pop-folk duet with a playful, youthful atmosphere which is accompanied by Brown’s usual slightly flat singing that only adds to the raw charm of the song.

……….

Gus Dapperton – Landslide

You can always rely on Gus Dapperton to deliver heart-rousing pop songs which will leave you teary eyed as the artist has a panache for striking you right in your feelings with the melodies and a pining voice. So of course, the artist would cover Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 hit “Landslide”, wth its lyrics exploring change, identity, the past, the future, letting go… things of that nature. “In honor of moving forward and turning the tide”, the New Yorker states, “I wanted to cover a song that has always helped me through transitions.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

……….

DIXSON, Tinashe – HEAT

“HEAT” is the perfect alt R&B song with outstanding wind section, and strong vocals from both the artists. The seductive and romantic music is just perfect for evenings and dinners. DIXSON and Tinashe have created a real gem here. The former’s new musical project, 004DAISY, is out on September 16.

……….

Jelani Blackman – Comfy (feat. Trillary Banks & Moonchild Sanelly)

The dancehall song absolutely bangs. With its punchy beats, flirty lyrics and confident turns from Blackman, Banks and Sanelly. Be sure to add it to your party playlist, or just whenever you want to lighten the mood.

……….

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Boyish – Smithereens (feat. Rachel Chinouriri)

The new acoustic ballad by Brooklyn-based duo Boyish is bare and stripped to some of the most honest songwriting we’ve seen this year. “There’s a light that never goes out”, sings Boyish, “I’ll never turn it off, you can find it the next time you let me down”. Then Chinouriri goes off in the chorus, “I’m too bored to let go. So I sit in my room and I cry over you”. You can just feel the ache in their voices.

……….

Big Boss Vette – Snatched (feat. Flo Milli and Saucy Santana)

The Big Boss Vette gets a remix which sees original verses from the firebrand who are Flo Milli and Saucy Santana. The beat is fire and the energy’s there. The sample and ad libs are everything.

……….

Check out the “New Songs Sunday” playlist on Spotify.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Delhi Crime Season 2: A solid police procedural with effective social commentary

Trending Stories









