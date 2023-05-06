Imphal: Security forces shot dead four civilians in Churachandpur on Friday night, EastMojo can confirm.

The incident, to which EastMojo correspondents Kalyan Deb and Mukut Medhi were witness, took place around 9:15 pm outside the DC complex, when security forces were allegedly trying to move out the Meiteis living in the shelter to a place outside Churachandpur.

Locals tried to stop them and women were part of the human chain. In response, Army opened fire, killing two women and two men, while one more person was hospitalised with injuries.

EastMojo can also confirm that one of the persons dead was Nianghoiching, a 33-year-old nurse at the district hospital.

EastMojo was also informed that there would be a sit-in protest today in Churachandpur to protest against the killing.

