China continues to aggressively pursue infrastructure projects close to Indian territory, EastMojo has learnt. EastMojo got hold of exclusive videos showing China’s increased infrastructure activity close to the Indian borders. The pictures and videos were taken from the border near Chaglagam village in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh on August 11 when a team of long-range reconnaissance patrol or LRP went to monitor the border areas.

The visuals show infrastructure activities being carried out in the presence of soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along with three excavators. According to sources, the construction is being carried out near Hadigra lake.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Using Google’s native measurement tool, we found that the site of the construction is less than 30 km from Chaglagam, the last inhabited village in that region. Images from further north also confirmed the existence of a colony or a camp of the People’s Liberation Army.

EastMojo spoke with officials of the Indian Army, who confirmed the existence of these infrastructure development activities. However, the sources confirmed that the activities are taking place on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control. Sources also confirmed the visuals were captured with devices with a larger optic range from a much longer distance.

Despite India’s sustained objection, China has continued building infrastructure projects close to the Indian border.

In 2021, NDTV reported with the support of satellite images the construction of a second enclave or cluster of at least 60 buildings made by China inside the Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

In 2019 also, Arunachal MP and BJP leader Tapir Gao had claimed that the Chinese troops reportedly entered 12 km inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh sometime in July-August.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to Gao, soldiers from the neighbouring country walked at least 12 km on the Indian side in Anrella Valley of the state’s Dibang Valley district.

Also Watch: Why does Northeast India procure pork from other states?

Trending Stories









