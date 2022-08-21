Manipur: Brown sugar worth over Rs 8 crore seized, 1 held

Imphal: The security forces arrested one smuggler with brown sugar worth around Rs 8.6 crore from the Tengnoupal district on Friday.

As per the official press release, troops of 20 Assam Rifles seized 99 soap cases containing brown sugar from a four-wheeler vehicle during routine checking of vehicles at Khudengthabi along the Imphal-Moreh Highway.

The contraband weighing 4,301 grams was concealed inside the door panels and underneath the middle seat of the vehicle. The troops estimated the seized drugs worth Rs 8.6 crore in the international market, the release stated.

The arrested person has been identified as Thangkholel Taothang of Churachandpur district.

The recovered narcotics, along with the peddler, have been handed over to Moreh Police for further investigation.

In another incident, based on specific input, a team of Assam Rifles in Tengnoupal were sent for patrolling near Chalwa Junction and the troops spotted suspicious packages in the thick foliage of the jungle on Saturday.

On thorough search, the troops recovered contraband items worth Rs 8.75 lakh from the packages. The recovered items have been handed over to Customs Preventive Force (CPF) for further investigation.

