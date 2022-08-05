Birmingham: The Indian women’s pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikai were knocked out of the Commonwealth Games on Friday after they went down in the quarterfinal clash of the Lawn Ball Game.

The Indian duo lost to England’s Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharoah 18-14.

Choubey and Saikai led on two occasions, the first 5-2 after four rounds and 8-6 after the end nine.

However, they squandered an early advantage and allowed the English pair of Tolchard (lead) and Pharoah (skip) to make a strong comeback.

After the 10th round, England surged ahead and kept increasing their lead and eventually emerged victorious.

England will now face New Zealand in the semi-final of the Commonwealth Games, while Australia will take on Malaysia in the other last four clashes.

