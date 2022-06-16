Imphal: Somsai Battalion under the aegis of IGAR (south) foiled timber smuggling in Manipur’s Ukhrul district and seized illegal timber worth Rs 7.68 crore on Wednesday, said an official.

The Assam Rifles troops intercepted six trucks loaded with illegal timber in near Choithar junction. On enquiring, truck drivers could not provide legitimate documents of timber, the official said.

Altogether, the seized items is evaluated to be worth of Rs 7.68 crore, it said.

The arrested smugglers along with the seized timber and vehicles have been handed over to Forest Department for further legal action, it added.

