Itanagar: About 30 individuals belonging to the LGBTQIAP+ community and a few selected allies participated in the ‘Queers ki Kahani’ event organised by AP Queer Station, a newly-formed rainbow community support group, here on Sunday.

The idea behind the event was to give the community members a chance to express and share their experiences in the form of stories so as to support the young members in experiencing a feeling of connection and belongingness and build a sense of empowerment and resilience.

The event also consisted of a brief session on the significance of mental health with the prime focus on the community youth and awareness on some hallmark symptoms of pertinent mental disorders such as clinical depression and suicide.

The session was conducted by Yuma Narah, a psychologist and also the joint secretary of information and literature, Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association (AAPPA).

Transgender activist Bips, while sharing her story, reminded the young minds to keep education as their priority.

“Academic achievement can help members of the community become independent and self-reliant in the days to come,” she said.

Sawang Wangchha, the founder of AP Queer Station, advised the participants to keep the spirit of the group alive by attending all the events organized to help them evolve and understand their rights and self-worth.

The event, which was organized in collaboration with Readers Realm, Itanagar, was a part of the Pride Month celebration that is commemorated across the globe to promote self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people as a social group.

Pride, as opposed to shame and social stigma, is the predominant outlook that supports most LGBT rights movements around the world.

