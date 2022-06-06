Guwahati: Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday took potshots at the Congress governments of the past, alleging that they had “neglected Karbi Anglong and pushed the region into darkness”.

Addressing an election rally at Milo market in West Karbi Anglong ahead of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections which are scheduled on Wednesday, the Union minister said: “Karbi Anglong never got due attention during Congress rule in the state.”

Criticising the Opposition party “for its failures in the region”, Sonowal alleged, “Corruption and misgovernance of the Congress government pushed the region into the darkness. It failed to bring peace or control violence in the region.”

The Union minister had on Monday campaigned for Pawan Kumar and Rina Terangpi who are contesting from Kopili and Amreng constituencies, respectively, in West Karbi Anglong.

“But under BJP rule now, a new era of peace was attained through the Karbi Anglong Peace Accord. With this, everyone has joined the task of rebuilding our nation – a new India – under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Union minister said.

“People now know that we have an honest intent to bring peace and prosperity to the region unlike the Congress who failed utterly to meet the expectations of people of Karbi Anglong. I am confident that this will give enough reason for people to vote the BJP back to power with a huge mandate,” Sonowal said.

He called upon the people of Karbi Anglong for a resounding victory for the BJP-led alliance in the KAAC elections.

“Karbi Anglong is a beautiful place of natural bounty, where people from different beliefs have been living in harmony. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-led government has taken many initiatives to unlock the value of Karbi Anglong’s rich tourism potential,” the Union minister said.

“The new age of growth ushered in the Northeast by the Modi government has given hope and wings to aspirations from people of the region. A huge change was brought in sectors like transport, tourism, healthcare, education by the BJP government,” he said.

“The welfare schemes and programmes of the government have particularly helped people from economically weaker sections of our society. Under chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Team Assam is continuing this journey with progressive steps for the region,” he said.

