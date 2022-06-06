Agartala: Started as a party with focus on tribal-dominated hill region of the state, the Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman-led Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) is gradually taking shape as an umbrella organization for small and marginal regional parties.

This became evident after the party fielded a candidate for the SC-reserved Surma assembly constituency in a surprise move.

Besides, two small political parties – Tripura Democratic Front and Tripura Banchita Janata Brigade – that are working extensively for the rights of underprivileged sections like SCs, OBCs and minorities, have extended their support to TIPRA.

The TIPRA shot into the limelight as it bagged power in the tribal council areas, ending the monopoly of Left parties for 15 long years.

Addressing a press conference on the alliance, TIPRA chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said, “This is a significant message to the people who consistently keep branding us as a parochial political party. We are not against any other community; we believe in the vibrant secular fabric of the state and thus have given a ticket to a person belonging to the Hindustani community for the Surma assembly constituency.”

“The parties who have joined hands with us today are also who believe in our ideology. We want to make sure that people from the deprived background get elected and become the voice of their community in the assembly house. Today, 10,323 teachers are being used as a political tool but when someone from them becomes their voice and raises their issues in assembly, the whole state will listen carefully. This is the reason we have fielded a retrenched teacher,” Debbarman said.

President of Tripura Democratic Front Pujab Biswas said, “Maharaj (Pradyot) is an honest man and we have served in the Congress under his leadership. Now, this is the time to strengthen his fight.”

Bilas Bindu Malakar, the president of Banchita Janata Brigade, added, “We extend our full support to TIPRA as we feel TIPRA’s goal is welfare of communities that did not get proper attention from the government.”

