Imphal: Health & family Welfare and IPR minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh on Wednesday launched Surakshit Matritva Aswasan (SUMAN) Scheme at CHC Wangoi in Imphal West. The health minister also launched operationalisation of an operation theatre.

It may be mentioned that it is a centrally-launched scheme aimed at providing quality health care at no cost to every woman and newborn visiting a public health facility.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking as chief guest on the launching occasion, minister Ranjan said it is a landmark achievement of the department to make the operation theatre operational and launching of the SUMAN scheme. The new activity will now benefit the people residing in and around Wangoi.

Ranjan maintained that the primary health care system needs to be focused on since it is the foundation of tertiary health care system. For a better health care delivery system, a better grassroot health care service is necessary. In this regard, commitment of the health care professionals is very much required. It is through the sincere and dedicated service of the health staffs that the goal of a global health can be achieved, he added.

The minister said periodical tests and regular health check-up are necessary and that appropriate policies to achieve the best healthcare service in the state will be chalked out in consultation with the chief minister and other stakeholders.

Required staff, machineries and infrastructures of CHC, Wangoi, will be provided on priority basis, he assured.

The minister also visited different departments and inspected the infrastructure and facilities of the health centre, besides interacting with the doctors and staff.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking at the occasion, Wangoi MLA Khuraijam Loken said the dedicated and sincere service of the health staff of CHC, Wangoi, can set an example for the future.

Former minister Oinam Lukhoi Singh, additional chief secretary V Vumlunmang, health director Dr K Rajo Singh, Yumnam Nilamani, Vice Chairman, Khadi & Village Industries Board and Dr Somorjit Ningombam, Mission Director, State Health Society, Manipur also attended the programme.

Also read: Manipur: 2 cooperative societies receive regional excellence awards

Trending Stories









