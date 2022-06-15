China may have picked signs of life beyond our planet

According to a report by Science and Technology Daily, China’s giant Sky Eye telescope may have detected signs of life beyond planet Earth. However, all the posts and reports about the discovery were later deleted.

Sky Eye, the world’s largest radio telescope detected narrow-band electromagnetic signals that are different from the ones captured before and a team of experts is further investigating them, the report said, quoting Zhang Tonjie, chief scientist of an extraterrestrial civilisation search team co-founded by Beijing Normal University, the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, Berkeley.

Zhang added that it is quite possible that the suspicious signals might be some kind of radio interference and it requires further investigation.

Although the news was trending on various social media websites, the reason why Science and Technology Daily’s website deleted the post is unknown.

Sky Eye, which has a diameter of 500 meters and is located in China’s southwestern Guizhou province had launched a search for extraterrestrial life in September 2020. Two sets of suspicious signals were detected by the team in 2020 while processing the data collected in the previous year. Another suspicious signal was recorded in 2022 from observation data of exoplanet targets.

China’s great Sky Eye telescope is exceptionally sensitive in the low-frequency radio band and plays a vital role in searching alien civilisations, Zhang said.

