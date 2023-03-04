Centre issues advisory as flu cases with severe symptoms spike

Guwahati: After battling two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the rise in influenza cases with severe symptoms has raised concern among the public.

Over the last two months, several parts of India have been reporting a high number of influenza cases with prolonged illness.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the reason behind the sharp spike in cases is due to the contraction of Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus, which causes more hospitalisations than other influenza subtypes.

The symptoms include a persistent cough, accompanied by fever and most of the patients are complaining of these prolonged symptoms.

Experts say that it has been in wide circulation across India for the past two-three months.

As per reports, the new strain of influenza is not life-threatening and the symptoms are quite similar to the COVID-19 virus, but no patient has been found testing positive.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold, and nausea across the country.

Besides, the association has also asked doctors to prescribe only symptomatic treatment and not antibiotics for ailing patients.

