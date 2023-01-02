Bengaluru: Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish assumed charge of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Training Command on Sunday.
He succeeds Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, who proceeded on superannuation after 40 years of service, a defence statement said.
Air Marshal Radhish is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, and commissioned into the fighter stream in 1985, according to the statement.
He has flown aircraft that include MiG 27 ML and MiG 23 MF. He is a fighter strike leader, an instrument rating instructor and examiner. He is a graduate of the Joint Services Command & Staff College, UK, and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK, the statement said.
During his career, he was in command of a fighter squadron and two frontline air bases in the eastern sector.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
He has been an instructor at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Commandant of the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad. He has held portfolios like principal director, personnel (Officers), air defence commander and senior air staff officer, the latter two at key operational command headquarters of the IAF.
In recognition of his service, he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal on January 26, 2006, and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal on January 26, 2013.
Also read | Cong to launch ‘Haate Haath Dhoro’ padayatra in Assam’s Barak Valley on Jan 28
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Naga peace accord: A tale of so near, yet so far
- Criteria other than population should also be considered for future delimitation exercises: Himanta
- Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish takes over IAF Training Command
- What is meningococcal disease? symptoms and how to prevent it?
- Assam Police working with Muslims to rationalise Madrasa education: Himanta
- Bengal model will show the way for 2023 and beyond: TMC’s Abhishek