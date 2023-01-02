Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish takes over IAF Training Command

Bengaluru: Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish assumed charge of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Training Command on Sunday.

He succeeds Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, who proceeded on superannuation after 40 years of service, a defence statement said.

Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish assumes command of the Indian Air Force’s Training Command, today, succeeding Air Marshal Manavendra Singh.@IAF_MCC@SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/oaV60Bykmv — Defence PRO Bengaluru (@Prodef_blr) January 1, 2023

Air Marshal Radhish is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, and commissioned into the fighter stream in 1985, according to the statement.

He has flown aircraft that include MiG 27 ML and MiG 23 MF. He is a fighter strike leader, an instrument rating instructor and examiner. He is a graduate of the Joint Services Command & Staff College, UK, and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK, the statement said.

During his career, he was in command of a fighter squadron and two frontline air bases in the eastern sector.

He has been an instructor at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Commandant of the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad. He has held portfolios like principal director, personnel (Officers), air defence commander and senior air staff officer, the latter two at key operational command headquarters of the IAF.

In recognition of his service, he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal on January 26, 2006, and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal on January 26, 2013.

