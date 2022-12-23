Why Paris 2024 Olympics will be an uphill battle for most Indian athletes

The Football World Cup is behind us, and barring the Cricket World Cup in 2023, sports fans will have to wait until 2024 for the next global event: the Paris Olympics in 2024. And while the fans may have to wait for quite some time, athletes have no time to relax. Earlier this week, the World Athletics Council approved the entry standards for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the golden bar against which all athletes will compete in the hope that they will soon represent their nations at the top level.

But, as EastMojo found out, it is unlikely that we will see many Indian athletes in the 2024 Paris......