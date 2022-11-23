Who doesn’t want to save a few bucks when it comes to shopping? But when it comes to finding products that fit your budget, it becomes extremely hard. This is why here’s your chance to stock up on your favourite items that would otherwise have cost you a lot more.
In case you missed the Black Friday Sale offers elsewhere, here’s your chance to make the most out of Myntra’s Black Friday Sale.
Myntra’s products come with an authentication certificate, customer reviews and a hassle-free return policy. So here are some of the best-rated products which are now available at half their actual selling prices. Grab it!
Makeup Revolution London- Set of 2 Reloaded Eyeshadows
This multicoloured eyeshadow is available in two shades, Hypnotic and Newtrals 3 at a 50% discount.
Original Price: Rs 2100
Offer Price: Rs 1050
Makeup Revolution London -Soft Glamour Duo Palette Set
This Soft Glamour Duo Palette Set includes Soft Luxe and Soft Radiance at a 50% discount.
Original Price: Rs 1598
Offer Price: Rs 799
Maybelline – liquid lipstick
New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick comes in various colours at a 40% discount.
Original Price: Rs 699
Offer Price: Rs 419
Roadster – Women Mustard Yellow Hooded Sweatshirt
This mustard yellow solid sweatshirt is 100% cotton, has a hood and comes at a 50% discount.
Original Price: Rs 1299
Offer Price: Rs 649
all about you – Women Lavender Sweatshirt
This lavender solid sweatshirt comes in various colours and at a 40% discount.
Original Price: Rs 1299
Offer Price: Rs 649
Gibelle – Women White Embellished Toe Flats
A pair of white open toe flats with a cushioned foot-bed comes at a 66% discount.
Original Price: Rs 1699
Offer Price: Rs 577
Roadster – Women Mint Green Solid Sliders
This stylish mint green solid sliders with buckle detail comes at a 70% discount.
Original Price: Rs 1499
Offer Price: Rs 449
DressBerry – Watch
This Mauve Analogue Watch with stainless steel strap comes at a 65% discount.
Original Price: Rs 3099
Offer Price: Rs 1084
