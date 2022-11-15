New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Birsa Munda, an iconic tribal leader, on his birth anniversary and said the tribal community has been the inspiration behind various schemes of his government.

See more The nation takes inspiration from Bhagwan Birsa Munda. pic.twitter.com/4baMYWMdA8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 15, 2022

In a recorded video address, Modi cited a number of welfare programmes of the central government and said crores of tribal families have benefitted from them and their lives have become easier.

He noted that museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters are being built across the country to recognise their contributions.

His government, Modi noted, had announced Munda’s birth anniversary as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’.

See more Tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/8D8gqgZx6N — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 15, 2022

The country is marching on to fulfil the dreams of Munda and many other tribal heroes, the prime minister said.

Munda is not only an icon of the freedom struggle but also denotes the country’s spiritual and cultural energy, he said.

He named Tilka Manjhi, Sidhu and Kanhu, and Tana Bhagat among other leading tribal revolutionaries besides Munda and paid tributes to their struggle against foreign rulers.

