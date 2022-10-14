World Students Day 2022: History, Significance and Celebrations

World Students Day is observed every year on October 15 to mark the birth anniverssary of late APJ Abdul Kalam. This day is celebrated to acknowledge the efforts of Abdul Kalam, who is fondly remembered as the ‘People’s President’.

APJ Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist and statesman who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, India. Apart from taking a keen interest in space and science, Kalam was also very passionate about teaching. He wanted himself to be remembered as a teacher and shared a special bond with his students.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The United Nations declared October 15 as World Students Day on Abdul Kalam’s 79th birthday. This year will mark the 12th anniversary of World Students Day.

World Students Day History

World Students Day was established by the United Nations in 2010 to honour the late former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam. The main purpose of this day is to remember the contribution of Kalam in the field of education. His insightful lectures and his dedication to teaching inspired students largely to become the best versions of themselves.

Abdul Kalam always believed that students are the future and possess the progressive minds that would take our country forward to new heights of success in every sphere. World Students Day came into existence to celebrate Abdul Kalam’s love for his students.

World Students Day Significance

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While the main significance of World Students Day is that it marks the birth anniversary of Abdul Kalam, there are other reasons too for considering this day important. Firstly, it reiterates the importance of education and also recognizes the Fundamental right to education.

This day commemorates the brilliant work of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and remembers his fondness for teaching students.

World Students Day Celebrations

This day is celebrated in almost all educational institutions across India where students engage in meaningful acts of social responsibility. They also take part in healthy and gleeful competitions and debates. The students also indulge in merrymaking with food and games to mark the birth anniversary of Abdul Kalam.

Also Read | Meghalaya gears up to host ‘Megha Kayak Festival’ from Oct 13 to 16

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









