PM Modi urges youngsters to take part in handloom startup grand challenge

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged youngsters associated with the world of startups to take part in the handloom startup grand challenge, underlining that it was an excellent opportunity to ideate and innovate for weavers.

On National Handloom Day, the prime minister paid tribute to India’s rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate our artistic traditions.

See more On National Handloom Day, a tribute to India's rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate our artistic traditions. #MyHandloomMyPride pic.twitter.com/ethgFyHTlI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

Modi tagged a tweet by Piyush Goyal in which the Textiles Minister had urged people to participate in the handloom startup grand challenge, saying it was a golden opportunity to innovate cost-effective solutions for developing technologically upgraded handlooms for better quality products with lesser drudgery for weavers.

See more Handloom Startup Grand Challenge.



Golden opportunity to innovate cost-effective solutions for developing technologically upgraded handlooms for better quality products with lesser drudgery for our handloom weavers.#MyHandloomMyPride



Apply here 👉: https://t.co/wm00FKXKxV pic.twitter.com/qFKye3n3F1 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 7, 2022

Goyal also posted a link for applying in the competition.

Tagging Goyal’s tweet, Modi said, “An excellent opportunity to ideate and innovate for weavers. Urging all those youngsters associated with the world of StartUps to take part.”

See more An excellent opportunity to ideate and innovate for weavers. Urging all those youngsters associated with the world of StartUps to take part…#MyHandloomMyPride https://t.co/BuAa8UGG00 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

