New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in connection with alleged communal clashes in the Ekbalpore-Mominpur area of Kolkata in October last year, officials said.
The agency has charged Zeeshan Akbar, a resident of Kolkata, under IPC sections related to 120-B (criminal conspiracy), rioting, unlawful assembly among others.
The supplementary charge sheet was filed in a Kolkata court on Tuesday.
“It was found during investigation that Md Zeeshan Akbar, along with other co-accused, had hatched a criminal conspiracy and had mobilised an ‘unlawful assembly’ with the intention to attack dwelling houses/shops of Hindu community at Gali No. 8, Bhukailash Road, Kolkata by using crude bombs, petrol bombs, wooden sticks, brickbats, stones etc,” the NIA spokesperson said in a statement.
It said a mob also allegedly disrupted the electricity supply in the area and prevented police personnel from entering the area to control the riots.
“The mob also assaulted police personnel…,” the NIA said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Two communities clashed in Mominpur-Ekbalpur on October 8-9 last year, following which police had arrested 41 people and clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in the area, officials said.
Seven police personnel were injured in the clashes, they said.
Also Read | NIA court reopens anti-CAA stir case against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Communal clashes in Kolkata: NIA files supplementary charge sheet
- Electric locomotive speed trial held in Mendipathar Railway Station
- 436 personnel of CAPF died by suicide in three years: Govt
- Meghalaya: ADG, BSF takes stock of security at Indo-Bangla border
- Assam: Health dept keeps close watch on H3N2 situation in state
- 757 new liquor licences since 2016, Assam’s Excise revenue rises to 3,548 crore