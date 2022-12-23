Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh to lead India at World Cup

Guwahati: Seasoned drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh has been assigned the captain’s role of the 18-member Indian hockey team that includes Manipur’s Nilakanta Sharma, for the upcoming FIH men’s World Cup starting in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13.

Grouped in Pool D along with England, Spain and Wales, the Indian team will kick start their campaign against Spain on the opening day of the tournament at the newly-built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Local boy Amit Rohidas of Sundargarh has been named the vice-captain of the Indian side, strategically selected after the two-day trials at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru where 33 players were put to test. The side features a good mix of experienced and young players who will vie to end India’s wait to stand on the podium in the prestigious event.

Krishan B Pathak and veteran PR Sreejesh, who will be playing his fourth World Cup – his third on home soil, have been chosen as goalkeepers while the Indian team’s defence will be spearheaded by captain Harmanpreet along with Amit, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

The midfield will see the return of young prodigy Vivek Sagar Prasad, who missed the recent tour of Australia as well as the FIH Hockey Pro League due to an ankle injury. He will be joined by former skipper Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta, Shamsher Singh and the experienced Akashdeep Singh.

The forwardline will feature Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and youngsters Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh who continue to impress after making their debut earlier this year. The two alternate players chosen are Rajkumar Pal and Jugraj Singh.

Commenting on the team selection, chief coach Graham Reid said, “A home World Cup puts extra importance and extra pressure on this event like no other. Every country chooses the best team they believe is available to them at the time and tries to provide their team with the best preparation they can. We have also tried to do both with the selection of our Indian World Cup team, choosing a mixture of experienced and younger exciting players who can provide something special.”

“We have also had a great preparation over the last two months including a home Pro League series and a very tough tour to Australia against the World’s No.1. We are looking forward to getting to Odisha and putting the finishing touches to our preparations for what will be an exciting and challenging tournament ahead,” Reid stated.

After their opening campaign against the Spaniards, India will next take on England in Rourkela before shifting to Bhubaneswar to play their third pool match against Wales.

The knockout stage will begin with crossover matches on January 22 and 23 and the quarterfinals on January 25. The semi-finals will be played on January 27. The bronze medal match and the grand final will take place on January 29.

