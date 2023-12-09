Neiketuno Sechü, 19, crowned Miss Nagaland 2023

Kohima: 19-year-old Neiketuno Sechü was crowned Miss Nagaland 2023 on Friday night during a dazzling ceremony held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima.
She received Rs 1 lakh as cash prize along with gift hampers worth Rs 1.2 lakh, citations, direct entries to Miss North East and Miss Grand India, besides other national and international pageants. Neiketuno was also adjudged with the sub-title of Miss Perfect Ten.
An excited Neiketuno told journalists that she hopes to use her platform for good, particularly on advocating for a healthy mental health among the youth.
“I feel amazing to be crowned as Miss Nagaland. It is overwhelming. With this platform, I will encourage young girls and boys. My focus is on mental health,” she said.
When asked how she prepared for the pageant, she said, “I worked hard and did the best that I could, and I gave it all”.
20-year-old Vimgha Sheqi was crowned as the first runner-up and Miss Multimedia. 19 year old, Ilihika Aye, was crowned as the second runner-up and Miss Photogenic.
Sheqi received Rs 70,000 along with gift hampers and a direct entry to Miss North East while Aye received Rs 50,000 along with gift hampers.
Other subtitle winners were:
Miss Beautiful Skin-Keziah Mero
Miss Beautiful Smile-Tsiawavi Nyuwi
Miss Talent-Flora Kent
Queen of Hearts-Katienla P Longchar
The 32nd edition of Miss Nagaland 2023 was organised by the Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN) in collaboration with Atomy India and Antodya Skills Foundation as the title sponsor.
A total of 14 contestants from across Nagaland, sans the Eastern Nagaland districts, participated in the pageant. The event was choreographed by Veineinem Singson Haolai.
