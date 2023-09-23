Dimapur railway station to be revamped at a cost of Rs 265.6 cr

Kohima: Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, revamp of the Dimapur railway station in Nagaland is estimated at a cost of Rs 265.6 crore.

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of North East Frontier Railway on Friday took stock of the progress of Dimapur station besides the stations in Lanka and Lumding in Assam.

Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer, informed that these three stations will be re-developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The General Manager held a meeting with the traders, businessman and different stakeholders of Nagaland at Dimapur with the aim to boost the efficient logistics and transportation in the state and to also ensure that more products from Nagaland reaches to different parts of the country and beyond.

It was informed that proposals and suggestions were exchanged between the two sides for overall improvement of station areas and further improvement of terminals for ease of doing business.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from both sides to work for the overall socio-economic development of the vicinity through greater co-ordination and co-operation between Railways and different stakeholders.

The General Manager also inspected the various carried under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Prem Ranjan Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding along with Principal Heads from various departments and divisional officials accompanied the General Manager during the inspection.

Under the scheme, Lanka and Lumding stations will be revamped at an estimated cost of Rs 30.1 crore and Rs 40.8 crore respectively.

The General Manager inspected the plans of new station building, crew lobby, Foot Over Bridge, platform and other passenger amenities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stones for redevelopment of a total of 508 railway stations across the country on August 6. The revamping is aimed at providing a modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway users of the states.

The redeveloped stations are also aimed to create an important connectivity between the major cities of the state to enhance the economic activities.

