Kohima: Leader of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislature party Kuzholuzo Nienu on Thursday opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying that it is a direct threat to the fabric of a communitarian tribal ethos and values.

“There are two important issues surrounding UCC in my opinion. On one hand, there is rights and equality of citizens and national integration on the other. These are important, no doubt, but any attempt to force it on the diverse communities across the country is futile and counterproductive,” he said in a statement.

The legislator observed that to impose UCC on Naga people is to dismiss the culture as primitive, uncivilized and inhuman and question its ability to find a solution from within to address human problems including rights and equality and to contribute to nation building at large.

“To impose UCC is to go against the basic norms and presuppositions that have gone into the making of the Indian constitution itself – diversity, unity, federalism, secularism, etc. It ignores the rich and complex historical background of the nation against which the constitution was written,” he said.

Nienu further added that imposition of UCC would be betrayal of the hope and trust of the minorities, especially the tribal communities, for whom constitutional provisions, like article 371(A) or Sixth Schedule have been provided to protect and promote the customs, values and practices, which gives the people a sense of identity, worth, belongingness and purpose.

“One must not dishonour the existing constitutional guarantees through which modern India was built. The spirit of Indian nationalism or national integration cannot be achieved by questioning and insulting the wisdom and heritage of the minorities,” said Nienu.

Instead of trying to override matters that come under personal law, Nienu said that lawmakers must provide platform for diverse communities to showcase their cultural heritage and wisdom so that genuine interaction and cross-cultural learning become possible.

“Such an initiative will forge greater understanding among diverse communities across the nation. It will also inculcate a sense of respect, peace and unity that are fundamental for building a strong Indian state,” he said.

The idea of LADF (MLAs) and LADS (MPs) of the country has its origin in the tribal wisdom of the Nagas, he said. Even the concept of communitisation of basic institutions like health and education, he said, has merited national and international recognitions, which comes from the communitarian ethos of the tribal Nagas – the care of one and all and not to leave anyone out in the pursuit of the good.

“Till an appropriate time comes by, I endorse the wisdom and suggestion of the 21st Law Commission who observes that in the absence of any consensus on a uniform civil code, the Commission felt that the best way forward may be to preserve the diversity of personal laws but at the same time ensure that personal laws do not contradict fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India,” he added.

To achieve this, he said it is desirable that all personal laws relating to matters of family must first be codified to the greatest extent possible, and the inequalities that have crept into codified law should be remedied by amendments.

As a legislator and representative of a tribal community from Nagaland, Nienu vehemently opposed any threat, be it modern western individualistic or Indian majoritarian values and ethos, which are not only incompatible but also pose a threat to the tribal communitarian ethos and values.

