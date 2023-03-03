Nagaland: RPI will support the BJP-NDPP alliance, says Athawale
Union minister Ramdas Athawale Credit: EastMojo image

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday said it has “established a strong foothold” in Nagaland by winning seven out of the 12 Assembly seats it contested.

“History was scripted in Nagaland on Thursday…..Party is dedicating this victory to the people of Nagaland,” it said in a statement here.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said two of his Republican Party of India (RPI) candidates also won in Nagaland. His party had contested eight seats.

The two MLAs will support the BJP-led NDPP alliance, he said.

