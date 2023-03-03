Nagaland: RPI will support the BJP-NDPP alliance, says Athawale

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday said it has “established a strong foothold” in Nagaland by winning seven out of the 12 Assembly seats it contested.

“History was scripted in Nagaland on Thursday…..Party is dedicating this victory to the people of Nagaland,” it said in a statement here.

Extending my heartiest congratulations & best wishes to Mr. Y. Lima Onen Chang for winning the Noksen seat in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. This victory is the result of the hard work of lakhs of RPI (Athawale) workers across the country.#NagalandAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/Kvm8m2NtRs — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) March 2, 2023

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said two of his Republican Party of India (RPI) candidates also won in Nagaland. His party had contested eight seats.

Extending my heartiest congratulations to Mr. Imtichoba for winning the Tuensand Sadar- II seat in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. This win is the result of the hard work of lakhs of RPI (Athawale) workers across the country.#NagalandAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/wo505YW86z — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) March 2, 2023

The two MLAs will support the BJP-led NDPP alliance, he said.

