In part one of the series, we highlighted how landslides, coupled with unplanned and rampant construction, have wreaked havoc on the town of Noklak in Eastern Nagaland.

The issue of landslides and Noklak sinking may have hit headlines now, but the state administration has been aware of the problem for one and a half decades. Locals say the Nagaland government started paying attention to the landslide issue back in 2008. This is confirmed by information made available under the Right to Information application filed by the Kiam Landslide Committee, which shows that the state government spent Rs 2 crore to improve urban drainage, construct check dams to control the debris, wire meshes to control the debris and implement afforestation of about 22......