Noklak: February marked the second anniversary of the Myanmar coup but on February 2, 2023, residents of Chiu Village, also known as Solo, a Myanmar Naga settlement adjacent to the Indian border in Noklak district of Nagaland were not thinking about any protests. Instead, they watched as a fire caused by a solar panel malfunction gutted over 70 houses and a Morung.

The village, under the Lahe Township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone (NSAZ) of Myanmar, has about 200 homes and is inhabited by Khiamniungan Nagas, a trans-border Naga community settled on the contiguous......