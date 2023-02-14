Noklak: February marked the second anniversary of the Myanmar coup but on February 2, 2023, residents of Chiu Village, also known as Solo, a Myanmar Naga settlement adjacent to the Indian border in Noklak district of Nagaland were not thinking about any protests. Instead, they watched as a fire caused by a solar panel malfunction gutted over 70 houses and a Morung.
The village, under the Lahe Township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone (NSAZ) of Myanmar, has about 200 homes and is inhabited by Khiamniungan Nagas, a trans-border Naga community settled on the contiguous......
