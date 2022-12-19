Guwahati: The Nagaland Forest Department (NFD), the Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA), and the Wildlife Conservation Society India (WCSI) on Monday announced that ten captive-bred juveniles of the Asian Giant Tortoise were successfully rewilded into the protected forest of Intanki National Park in Northeast India.

This is the first monitored rewilding of the critically endangered Asian Giant Tortoise in India. It follows more than five years of conservation breeding efforts at Nagaland Zoological Park in Dimapur.

Earlier in December of last year, ten captive-bred Asian Giant tortoises were released in the Matamuhuri valley in the Chattogram Hill Tracts of Bangladesh by the Turtle Survival Alliance and the Creative Conservation Alliance.

Together, the two release events by partner organizations in India and Bangladesh will provide the necessary scientific information for developing a long-term monitoring and eventual release strategy for species supplementation throughout their historic range in South and Southeast Asia.

TSA team including forest staffers and community members during the release of Asain Giant Tortoise

The Asian Giant Tortoise has faced a long history of over-exploitation and a lack of awareness, leading to unsustainable use for consumption by local communities. This has brought the species to the brink of functional extinction, requiring rigorous conservation interventions.

“The Nagaland Forest Department, with the help of stakeholders and partner organizations, is committed to a long-term program to restore an ecologically viable population of Asian Giant Tortoises in the state,” said Vedpal Singh, Chief Wildlife Warden, Nagaland.

“This pilot release is a major leap towards repopulating the species,” he added.

“After developing successful conservation breeding programs across the species’ native ranges in India and Bangladesh with regional partners, the release of these ten tortoises marks a significant step towards population replenishment,” said Dr Shailendra Singh, principal investigator of the joint Asian Giant Tortoise Recovery Project.

“The exercise will produce first-ever baseline information for developing the long-term monitoring and eventual release strategy for species supplementation on the regional scale,” Singh said.

In an effort to replenish wild populations through a regional conservation breeding program with zoos in Northeast India, Nagaland Zoological Park made some progress under a joint program started with the TSA in 2017 through institutional cooperation.

“Today, Nagaland Zoological Park has the highest population of Asian Giant Tortoises in India, with over 110 successful hatchlings and juveniles and 13 founder adults,” said Dr C. Zupeni Tsanglai, Director of NZP.

“Based on recent species donations at Northeast Indian zoos, historic habitats, and indirect evidence on the field, rewilding events like this one will be conducted in multiple phases at the most probable habitats, with the goal of eventually reintroducing the captive-raised individuals to the wild,” Tsanglai said.

“Currently, in the first phase, animals will be soft-released or moved to a large natural enclosure with native habitat for acclimation throughout the winters and allowed to disperse into the forests at the onset of monsoon followed by active tracking by a joint project team,” said Mr T. Aochuba, Director, Intanki National Park.

The soft release is described as a gradual return of captive-raised individuals to the wild. The goal is to generate site fidelity in the released individuals whereby they develop a tendency to remain in the vicinity of the soft-release enclosure. This has proved to be an effective strategy with other species of tortoises and serves to anchor them to that site.

“These ten juveniles were born in 2018, the first batch of the conservation breeding program initiated with NZP, and have an average weight of 2.4kg. The cohort underwent a thorough health examination by a panel of wildlife veterinarians, prior to their release,” said Sushmita Kar, researcher, Asian Giant Tortoise Project.

This long-term Asian Giant Tortoise Population Recovery Program involves engaging with target local communities in priority areas through awareness programs and community involvement in order to sensitize them against hunting released animals and protect important habitats. This helps to strengthen participatory conservation initiatives and foster a sense of environmental stewardship in the identified sites inhabited by ethnic tribes, who have a long tradition of protecting their local habitats as Indigenous Community Conserved Areas (ICCA).

