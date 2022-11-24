Kohima: The Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA) on Wednesday announced its decision to host the ‘Senior Free Style Wrestling Championship 2022’ on November 26 at Indira Gandhi stadium at 10 am in Kohima.

NWA president Hiabe Zeliang, while addressing a press conference in Kohima, said a total of 11 categories would be played, which is six for men and five for women.

The weight categories for men include 57 kg, 61 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg, and 79 kg, while it is 50 kg, 53 kg, 55 kg, 57 kg and 59 kg for women.

The president informed that advisor for fire & emergency service, SIRD and relief & rehabilitation, Phowang Konyak, and former vice president of the Wrestling Federation of India, K. Puro would grace the occasion as special guest and guest of honour respectively.

The weight measurement and registration for the tournament will be conducted on November 25 at Indira Gandhi Stadium from 2 pm to 4 pm.

While the winner of the championship will receive Rs 8,000, the second and third-position holders will receive Rs 6,000, and Rs 4,000 respectively. For the first and second positions, a total of 11 wrestlers will be awarded, and for the third position holders, a total of 22 will be awarded. The total prize pool of the championship is estimated at Rs 2,42,000.

Zeliang informed that no cash reward would be given if a particular category has less than 8 wrestlers, and instead, only citations would be awarded.

The winners in each category will represent Nagaland at the national selection competition to be organised by the Wrestling Federation of India, after which selected players will compete at the national games.

All units, including the Angami Sports Association (ASA), Zeliang Wrestling Association (ZWA), Chakhesang wrestling Association (CWA) and Wokha District Wrestling Association, will be sending five male and three female wrestlers in all the categories.

NWA General Secretary Vilekho Bio urged wrestling lovers to witness the event and encourage the wrestlers. The ticket for the event is priced at Rs 200, he said.

Besides, the NWA also felicitated wrestlers who secured medals at the recently concluded North East Olympics in Meghalaya.

