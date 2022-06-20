Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday flagged off a roadshow organised by E-Rickshaw Worker’s Union Manipur, from Kangla Western Gate in Imphal. The roadshow aims to make Imphal city free from hazardous emission, particulate matter and all forms of pollutants to mitigate climate change and global warming.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Biren Singh expressed the importance of the programme as mitigating climate change and global warming is the need of the hour. He stressed the need for voluntary involvement of everyone in conserving the environment by planting trees and using e-vehicles among others.

He continued that many people in the state are now using e-vehicles to control air and noise pollution. As such, in support of the use of pollution-free vehicles, the government is trying to set up charging points for the same at different places across the state, he said.

Singh stated that the state government had been taking mass campaigns against deforestation and pollution of various rivers. The government had carried out the eviction of only those structures which are illegally built in Reserve Forest areas and along the riverside. The government has no enmity with anyone, he added.

He maintained that the state government would provide every possible support to e-rickshaw workers and would also request banks to provide loans to those who want to start e-rickshaw services. He also appealed to the public to responsibly take their part in conserving the environment.

Further, he expressed his solidarity with the uncertainties faced by the people of Assam and Meghalaya due to widespread floods and landslides.

Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development Minister Y Khemchand, Advisor, E-Rickshaw Worker’s Union, Manipur A Premkumar Singh and members of the union also attended the programme among others.

