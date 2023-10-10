New hopes, old pain: How Manipur IDPs are starting a new life in Mizoram

Ethnic violence in Manipur is now into the fifth month, but it would not be wrong to say that the violence, which started on May 3, has also impacted the neighbouring state of Mizoram for nearly as long. One of the earliest outcomes of the violence, which has killed over 200 people, was the mass displacement of people, especially from the Kuki community. As per the Mizoram government’s latest data, as of September 20, 2023, 11, 973 displaced persons from Manipur have entered Mizoram. This population is distributed across ten out of eleven districts in Mizoram, with the highest number of displaced persons in Aizawl (4429), followed by Kolasib (3660) and Saitual (2951). Of the total, around 2,000 are living in 32 relief camps while 9, 436......
