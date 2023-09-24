Centre to provide in-kind aid to Manipur IDPs in Mizoram

Aizawl: After months of persistent appeals from Mizoram’s top officials, the Central Government has finally decided to provide in-kind assistance to thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Manipur, who have sought refuge in the state.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had initially made the appeal for humanitarian aid four months ago, specifically requesting the Centre to allocate Rs 10 crore for the relief and support of IDPs. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs remained unresponsive until recently.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The state government had submitted a comprehensive proposal in response to the MHA’s instructions, outlining the specific requirements of the IDPs. The proposal detailed the necessity of items such as rice, lentils, potatoes, edible oil, onions, medicines, medical equipment, and various other essentials. This proposal is expected to cover a six-month period.

According to a report by local news website Zoram Chronicle, the decision to provide assistance in kind comes as a surprise to officials. An unnamed official from the state home department observed that although the Ministry of Home Affairs had granted financial aid to the Tripura government for Bru community IDPs in Mizoram, the distribution of in-kind assistance to such a substantial number of IDPs is a novel occurrence in the nation’s history.

Meanwhile, local residents in Mizoram have taken various initiatives, including organising concerts and other events, to generate funds for the IDPs.

Earlier in July, Mizoram’s Home Minister, Lalchamliana, expressed disappointment over the lack of assistance from the Centre to provide relief to over 12,300 internally displaced people from violence-hit Manipur. To address this pressing issue, a state delegation led by Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte and other officials, including Home Commissioner and Secretary H. Lalenmawia, met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in June to seek assistance and relief measures for the IDPs.

Also Read | Manipur violence: Mizoram yet to get any aid from Centre for IDPs

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









