Centre to provide in-kind aid to Manipur IDPs in Mizoram

Aizawl: After months of persistent appeals from Mizoram’s top officials, the Central Government has finally decided to provide in-kind assistance to thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Manipur, who have sought refuge in the state.
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had initially made the appeal for humanitarian aid four months ago, specifically requesting the Centre to allocate Rs 10 crore for the relief and support of IDPs. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs remained unresponsive until recently.
The state government had submitted a comprehensive proposal in response to the MHA’s instructions, outlining the specific requirements of the IDPs. The proposal detailed the necessity of items such as rice, lentils, potatoes, edible oil, onions, medicines, medical equipment, and various other essentials. This proposal is expected to cover a six-month period.
According to a report by local news website Zoram Chronicle, the decision to provide assistance in kind comes as a surprise to officials. An unnamed official from the state home department observed that although the Ministry of Home Affairs had granted financial aid to the Tripura government for Bru community IDPs in Mizoram, the distribution of in-kind assistance to such a substantial number of IDPs is a novel occurrence in the nation’s history.
Meanwhile, local residents in Mizoram have taken various initiatives, including organising concerts and other events, to generate funds for the IDPs.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Earlier in July, Mizoram’s Home Minister, Lalchamliana, expressed disappointment over the lack of assistance from the Centre to provide relief to over 12,300 internally displaced people from violence-hit Manipur. To address this pressing issue, a state delegation led by Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte and other officials, including Home Commissioner and Secretary H. Lalenmawia, met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in June to seek assistance and relief measures for the IDPs.
Also Read | Manipur violence: Mizoram yet to get any aid from Centre for IDPs
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal Congress slams China over treatment of Wushu players
- Mizoram: Former ZPM members speak out, allege deception
- I’ve just been diagnosed with cancer, now what?
- Centre to provide in-kind aid to Manipur IDPs in Mizoram
- Man survives bear attack in Mizoram
- Refusal of visa to Arunachal athletes against Olympic charter: Anurag Thakur