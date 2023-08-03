New rail line from Mizoram to Myanmar border will boost Act East Policy: NFR

Maligaon: As a part of the Act East Policy, Indian Railways is planning to link the Myanmar border in Mizoram by rail. The Railway Board has recently accorded its approval for the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the 223 km stretch from Sairang (Aizawl) to Hbichhuah in Mizoram, near the Myanmar border.
Considering the strategic importance of the region and its potential for economic development, the Ministry of Railways has decided to undertake the project, stated a press release from NFR.
This initiative will provide an additional access point to Northeast India through Hbichhuah, which is expected to lower the cost and time of transportation of goods via the Sittwe Port in Myanmar to the Northeast, it stated.
The Sittwe Port in Myanmar was recently inaugurated by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal.
Currently, the NFR is executing a 51.38-km-long broad-gauge railway line project between Bairabi and Sairang, and work is progressing rapidly. Additionally, the final location survey of the 111 km long Imphal – Moreh railway line connectivity project along the Myanmar Border is also expected to be completed soon.
The proposed new broad-gauge railway line will significantly enhance trade connectivity and ties between India and Myanmar, as well as the wider region, official sources stated.
