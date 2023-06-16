Aizawl: Heavy rain triggered a massive landslide on National Highway-6 that links Mizoram with the rest of the country, officials said on Friday.

The landslide occurred at Hunthar area on the western outskirts of Aizawl, they said.

According to officials, there have been no reports of fatalities so far.

It may be mentioned that NH-6 or NH-306 is the lifeline of Mizoram linking the northeastern state with Assam’s Silchar and the rest of the country.

Incessant rain for the past few days have triggered landslides in several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Aizawl district administration has advised people to take a diversion road to Lengpui airport as the debris of the landslide on NH-6 is yet to be cleared.

The administration said that it is uncertain when the debris will be cleared as work could not be executed because of the vulnerability of the area.

However, work is underway to clear the debris on the stretch of the national highway, they said.

