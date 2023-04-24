Aizawl: In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy was found drowned in stagnant deep water on the roadside near Hmunnghak village in Aizawl district about 90 kilometres from the state capital on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred when the boy, who hailed from Darlawn village, was playing in the water with 5 others boys.

His body was recovered from the water by local volunteers about 2 hours after the incident, police said.

The remaining five boys have a narrow escape.

Police said that the stagnation of the water was caused by the digging of a stone quarry due to the construction of a national highway to link the northeastern part of the state.

