Aizawl: In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy was found drowned in stagnant deep water on the roadside near Hmunnghak village in Aizawl district about 90 kilometres from the state capital on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred when the boy, who hailed from Darlawn village, was playing in the water with 5 others boys.
His body was recovered from the water by local volunteers about 2 hours after the incident, police said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The remaining five boys have a narrow escape.
Police said that the stagnation of the water was caused by the digging of a stone quarry due to the construction of a national highway to link the northeastern part of the state.
Also Read | Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 3 crore seized in Aizawl, one held
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tea planters suffering from ‘crop loss’, ‘falling’ prices in Tripura
- Why world should take notice as Saudi Arabia joins Chinese alliance
- CWG Regional Meet: India makes strong case for inclusion of wrestling, archery & kabaddi
- How does intermittent fasting affect athletic performance?
- Mizoram: 14-year-old boy drowns in stagnant water
- Is ice cream really healthy? Here’s what the evidence says