Mizoram: MNF expels two senior leaders for 'anti-party activities'

Aizawl: The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram has expelled two of its senior leaders for “breach of discipline” and “anti-party activities”.

Chief Minister and MNF president Zoramthanga expelled former minister and sitting MLA Dr. K. Beichhua and Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) chairman N. Viakhu from the party on Wednesday.

MNF general secretary T Liansiama said Beichhua and Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) chairman N Viakhu were shown the door after they were found to have been working against the party’s interests.

Beichhua, who had held multiple portfolios, including social welfare, excise and animal husbandry, resigned from Zoramthanga’s ministry in December last year.

He had alleged that he was told to resign by the chief minister, who claimed that he wanted to reshuffle the cabinet and portfolios. Since then, Beichhua has continued as a legislator.

The MNF legislator from Siaha has been accused of manipulating the three MNF members in MADC, who were instrumental in toppling the MNF-Congress coalition from power in MADC in November last year.

Backed by the three members, the BJP, which has 12 seats, ousted the MNF-Congress government headed by H. Malvin in a no-confidence motion on November 25. The three MNF members later quit the party and chose to remain ‘independent. ‘

Recently, the BJP, with the support of three independent members, formed the government in the Mara council in Siaha in the southern part of the state.

Viakhu helms the autonomous council, backed by the BJP.

Expressing disappointment over his expulsion, Beichhua said that the party should have issued a show-cause notice to him seeking an explanation.

“I came to know about the matter as I was travelling. I am not sure what action of mine violated the party constitution or went against its interests. It is perhaps because of the warm welcome I receive from people from different political parties whenever I visit my constituency,” he said.

The legislator, however, refused to comment when asked if he was joining any other party.

Elections to 40 assembly constituencies are due in the later part of this year. In the present assembly, the MNF has 28 members, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)- 6, Congress-5 and BJP – 1.

