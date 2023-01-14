Aizawl: Amid claims that the Myanmar Army dropped bombs on Indian territory during a recent aerial strike on an insurgent camp close to the country’s border recently, an investigation revealed that the explosions had affected Tiau river, which divides India and Myanmar and runs along the international border, a senior official said.

Champhai deputy commissioner James Lalrinchhana said that shrapnel pieces were found from the river bed during the investigation. He, however, said that there was no clear evidence to suggest that the main bomb fell on the Indian territory.

“Fragments of shrapnel were collected by police from Tiau river bed. No crack was found on Mizoram’s side to indicate that bomb hit it,” he said.

James also said that there was no clear evidence that the Myanmarese combat jets crossed air space over India.

The militants’ camp is located in close proximity to the Tiau river and the air distance between the river and the militant camp is estimated to be about 10-20 metres, while the land distance is about 200-300 metres, he said.

Assam Rifles, that guards the Indo-Myanmar border, had earlier said that no shell fell on the Indian territory.

A home department official said that the aerial bombings could have endangered lives of Mizoram farmers working on their jhum lands even if explosion did not occur on Mizoram’s side.

At least five cadres, including two women of the Chin National Army (CNA), an ethnic insurgent group in the neighbouring country, were killed during aerial attacks on the militant headquarters on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, NGO Coordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil society organisations and student bodies in the state headed by Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), claimed that the Myanmar army crossed India’s air space with its combat jets and dropped two bombs on the country’s territory during the recent aerial attacks.

The Committee on Friday deliberated on the incidents and urged the Centre to protect the territorial integrity and national security of the country, CYMA general secretary Prof Lalnuntluanga said.

“While all nations are negotiating with the Myanmar military government for restoration of democracy, the dropping of bombs on Indian territory was a threat to the national security,” the committee also said in a statement.

It also strongly blamed the Myanmar Army for allegedly crossing over India’s air space and dropping shells on the country’s soil. The committee also said that it would soon write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.

Lalramliana, village council president of Farkawn, a border village close to the CNA camp, had said that a shell fell on Mizoram’s territory near Tiau river and partly damaged a truck owned by a local leader.

James said that the vehicle might have been hit by the shrapnel.

Tuipuiral group of YMA, which comprises 21 villages in the Champhai district, had also claimed that bomb fell on Indian territory during the recent air strikes.

Six Mizoram’s districts – Champhai, Lawngtlai, Siaha, Saitual, Serchhip and Hnahthial – share a 510-km long porous border with Myanmar.

According to Mizoram home department, more than 30,400 people, including 10,036 women and 11,652 children from Myanmar have taken shelter in the state since February 2021, following the military coup.

The government has set up 160 relief camps in 8 districts for the Myanmar nationals, it said.

