Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday launched “Federation Enclave,’ the state’s first world-class housing complex project for government employees.

The proposed housing complex will be constructed at Luangmual’s government complex on the western side of Aizawl.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Inaugurating the project, Zoramthanga said that when completed, the housing complex will benefit many people. He said any initiative or project if done with a good vision and meaningful purpose will get success and accomplishment someday. He appreciated the Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers (FMGE&W) for conceiving the project and wished for its success.

According to officials, Federation Enclave will be built exclusively for state government employees in a tailor-made or made-to-order format and partnership with the state government.

The housing complex is set to house 344 of three basic types making it among the largest mass housing projects in the Northeast region.

The proposed housing complex will be built using the Japanese Rocco Housing Technique to ensure earthquake protection.

Among various amenities, the housing complex will have a dedicated clubhouse, community hall, indoor games facilities, children’s play area, landscaped gardens, shopping arcade and vegetable market.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It will be equipped with a fire safety network, a 24-hour electric power backup, a water recycling plant and vehicle parking.

Bookings for a flat or apartment opened on Friday.

Also read: Mizoram logs 119 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,30,348

Trending Stories









