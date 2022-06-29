Remna Ni is a regional public holiday in the state of Mizoram on June 30th each year. It celebrates the signing of the historic Mizo Peace Accord in 1986, that brought peace to the region.

The Mizoram Peace Accord ushered in an era of peace and stability in the state of Mizoram after two decades of unrest and insurgency.

To celebrate the signing of the peace accord between the Mizo National Front and Indian government on 30th June, 1986, the citizens of Mizoram come together and celebrate it every year.

History of Remna Ni

Mizoram can be said to be one of the most peaceful states in our country today, but that wasn’t always the case.

In 1959, the Mizo Hills region, which was a part of Assam then, suffered a great famine, known as the Mautam Famine. Unhappy with the government’s response to the crisis, the Mizo Cultural Society became the Mizo National Famine Front, organising aid and support to many villages.

In October 1961, the front dropped the word ‘famine’ from its name and became the Mizo National Front (MNF), with the goal of achieving sovereign independence of Greater Mizoram, leading to 20 years of insurgency in Mizo Hills.

Ultimately, the MNF was outlawed by the Indian government in 1967. In May 1971, a delegation of Mizo district council met with the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and demanded a full-fledged state for the Mizo people.

Responding to the demands, the union government offered the proposal of turning Mizo Hills into a Union Territory, which took place in January 1972.

An agreement was finally signed between the MNF and the central government on June 30th, 1986, putting an end to insurgency in the region. Once the agreement was signed, then MNF President Laldenga was elected as the chief minister of the state.

Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, a step above Union Territory, on February 20th, 1987.

Significance of Remna Ni

Remna Ni is celebrated every year on June 30 to remind the people of Mizoram of the struggles and sacrifices made by the Mizo people during the two long decades of insurgency between 1966 and 1986.

The Mizoram Peace Accord that was signed on June 30 in 1986, saw MNF surrendering their guns and other equipment to the government of India, ending the two decades of insurgency in the hills.

To celebrate this historic accord that brought peace and prosperity in the region, the Government of Mizoram celebrates Remna Ni each year on this date.

