Aizawl: The 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted a felicitation and closing ceremony of Ruihhlo – Do: Anti–Drug Awareness Campaign in Aizawl on Monday.

The final phase of the campaign successfully culminated after two weeks starting from June 7 across the state.

Although the state government is making massive efforts to curb the drug menace, Assam Rifles has taken up the initiative to assist the civil administration and help them in the overall upliftment of the society and help the youth disengage from the evil clutches of drugs progressively.

The closing ceremony was graced by Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia.

Brigadier Digvijay Singh, SM, Deputy Inspector General 23 Sector Assam Rifles gave an insight into the drug menace and the successful journey of the Anti–Drug campaign in his welcome speech.

An interactive session focused on motivational talk, Group Song, Felicitation of School Children and Anti–Drug Activists, closing address by the Chief Guest were part of the event.

The two-week-long campaign included conducting a drug awareness Run being, a bike rally from Lunglei to Aizawl led by Commandant 3 AR Road Shows, and painting competitions by school students at all Assam Rifles locations to motivate and imbibing the importance of a drug-free society among the local populace.

Several lectures and debate competitions were conducted at various remote locations at Indo – Myanmar Border where Assam Rifles are deployed i.e Mimbung, Kawlbem, New Vaikhawtlang, Hnahlan and Champhai and Siaha.

L Chawngthu, Recovering Drug User and President, Mizoram Drug Users Forum, Dr Vanlalghaka Ralte, Moderator, Mizoram Synod, Colonel Rajesh Kumar Nayak, Commandant 2 AR, all ranks of Assam Rifles, local school students and local youth of Aizawl attended the event.

The speakers lauded the initiative of AR and conveyed that such initiatives will go a long way in creating a bright future for Mizoram. The Deputy CM recollected his fond memories with AR in the past and told that AR has come a long way in not only ensuring the Border management but also going out of its way to ensure goodwill gestures for the upliftment of the locals.

