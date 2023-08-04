About 1,200 nurses in Meghalaya attend Overseas Nursing Job Fair

Shillong: Close to 1,200 nurses in Meghalaya participated in the much-awaited Overseas Nursing Job Fair held at the State Convention Centre in Shillong on Friday.

The event, organised by the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, attracted nurses who were eager to explore job opportunities abroad.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma attended the job fair as the chief guest. He pledged the government’s unwavering support to trained nurses seeking placements in various parts of the world. He also announced a subsidy of Rs 50,000 per student to assist them in their career prospects.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, NHM Managing Director Ram Kumar, and several other senior officials were present at the event to encourage the aspiring nurses.

Companies keen on recruiting and training skilled nurses for overseas placements also attended the nursing job fair. Notable companies such as Navis HR Pvt Ltd, Nursedge, The Trained Nurses Association India, and Ajith Enterprise participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sangma emphasised the significance of skill-based, multi-disciplinary education and assured the government’s efforts to create a conducive ecosystem for overseas job readiness.

He highlighted the humility rooted in the tribal society, which serves as an advantage for Meghalaya’s human resources.

Emphasising the global demand for nursing professionals, Sangma mentioned that India is expected to supply over 40% of skilled labour for the next few decades. With a staggering number of over 11,000 registered members in the Meghalaya nursing council, the state is determined to equip its youth with diverse skills to meet the rising international demand.

The event witnessed the participation of companies from various countries, including Japan, Singapore, Germany, the Middle East, and Australia, showcasing their strengths and opportunities for the nursing community.

To further motivate nurses to consider overseas placements, Chief Minister Sangma highlighted the attractive salary ranges of 1.3 lakh to 2 lakh rupees, commensurate with their skills and experience. He also stressed that overseas employment presents the opportunity to remit approximately Rs. 80,000 to 1 lakh back to their families in Meghalaya, making it a compelling option for the state’s youth.

Health & Family Welfare Minister M Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “We need to handhold the enthusiastic citizens of the state who in spite of having acquired the necessary training are still without jobs.”

She encouraged aspiring nurses to enhance their skills not only in nursing but also in relevant technologies and languages of the countries they seek employment in.

The event also addressed concerns about the safety of nurses abroad. To bridge the distance gap, the government plans to organize an Overseas Nursing Job fair in Tura to accommodate aspiring nurses from Garo Hills.

The Overseas Nursing Job Fair in Shillong marked a significant step towards empowering Meghalaya’s nursing community with international opportunities and contributing to the state’s economic growth. Similar to states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, Meghalaya aims to establish a quality community of residents abroad through this initiative.

