Tura: The Meghalaya High Court termed the quantum of deficit of power in the state at over 50% as ‘unacceptable’.
The order came on July 5 during a PIL hearing filed by social activist Flaming B Marak on the continued power cuts in Meghalaya, which, in many cases, exceeded 12 hours a day. It was heard in the Court of the Chief Justice Sanjib Bhattacharya and Judge W Diengdoh.
The Court referred to an earlier statement by the state government through its representatives wherein it was stated that Meghalaya had a daily requirement of over 200 MW of power while the current production was only 88 MW per day.
“Though a status report has been filed by the State, the whole picture is not indicated therein. This petition was filed sometime in May this year and before the monsoon or the pre-monsoon showers had set in. It was the State’s refrain at the time that because of the low pre-monsoon rains and the water level at Umiam having fallen, adequate generation of power was not possible. The State had indicated that with the monsoon setting in and the water level at Umiam rising, much of the problem would have been taken care of,” observed the Court.
“In the status report filed on behalf of the State on Jul 5, some figures have been given indicating the list of essential service providers which are exempt from load-shedding, but the present demand and supply figures have not been indicated, nor has the State detailed the measures adopted to augment the supply of electricity,” it added.
The Court felt that it was completely unacceptable that the quantum of the deficit would be in excess of 50 per cent.
“It is possible that because of low rainfall or other problems, there is a shortfall for some period and a shortfall which may be not more than 10 per cent of the daily demand. It seems that the shortfall here is more than 50 to 60 per cent of the demand and such a situation cannot be acceptable in this day and age where both business and domestic life almost come to a standstill without the availability of electricity,” felt the Court.
Further, the state has been asked to file a more comprehensive report of the larger picture across the state and provide details pertaining to every district.
“The State will also indicate the measures taken to obtain additional power from the national grid and other sources that are available to reduce the shortfall,” it added.
Going further on the matter, the Court asked for a more long-term plan for the state.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The State has to look at small capacity hydel or other forms of electricity generating projects, particularly since the State is endowed with heavy rainfall and enjoys a hilly terrain where small projects may be put up at low cost to cater to the needs of the immediate locality. Indeed, a 10-year or a 20-year plan has to be made out, taking into account the increased demand in future, to ensure that adequate steps are taken either to generate electricity or to purchase or obtain supply thereof from other sources to ensure that, ideally, there is no gap between the demand and the supply,” it felt.
The matter will next be heard on Jul 25.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Assam man lynched on suspicion of being cattle lifter
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya to regulate dumping of medicines in landfills
- Arunchal: Governor Parnaik takes part in Dree festival
- Power deficit of more than 50% unacceptable: Meghalaya HC
- Fauda Season 4: A thrilling journey through conflict and identity
- Bangladesh ramps up freshwater fish conservation in bid for food security
- Scientists unveil mystery of huge ‘gravity hole’ in Indian Ocean