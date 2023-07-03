Guwahati: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Monday asked the Centre to thoroughly examine its decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and warned of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)-like protests if the Centre remains adamant.
Centre should take into account the customary laws and practices of the various tribal communities of the Northeast, KSU general secretary Donald V. Thabah said.
“The tribals in Meghalaya have their own customary practices on inheritance, maintenance, divorce, social norms, and marriage. The majority of the tribal population in the state follows the Christian faith and the Christian Marriage Act. It will definitely affect our customary practices which is very unique,” the KSU general secretary said.
Thabah further added that Meghalaya does not get special protection like Mizoram and Nagaland where Article 371G and Article 371A are applicable.
Meanwhile, expressing opposition to the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country by the Central government, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is likely to hold a crucial meet with its legal counsel on Tuesday to discuss and finalise a draft petition to be submitted to the Law Commission of India.
Speaking on the implementation of UCC, KHADC Deputy CEM PN Syiem said, “We will hold consultations with stakeholders, including the Himas and pressure groups, after finalising the draft petition. We will also incorporate the views of the stakeholders in the final petition if there is a need.”
The KHADC has unanimously passed a resolution, urging the Centre not to implement the UCC in the Sixth Scheduled areas.
“The traditional heads that look after the welfare of the community. We are unique as we have a rich cultural tradition and practices in terms of land ownership. We follow a matrilineal system and also need to protect our language,” Syiem said.
