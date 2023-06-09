Guwahati: The A’chik Youth Movement for Betterment of the Society (AYMBS), an organization based in Phulbari, on Thursday urged the Meghalaya government to take over the completed Power Grid Corporation Limited at Chibinang and end the region’s power woes.
Through an update, the organization said that during their visit to the project site at Chibinang, it was revealed that the project was completed and is awaiting charging and connecting to the Phulbari Sub Station (33KV).
The group alleged that the government was delaying taking charge of the power grid despite the irregular power supply in the state.
Despite the load shedding across the state, the group said that even during normal hours, residents from the region have to face immense hardships and inconveniences due to the low voltage.
It appealed to the government and the concerned department to take necessary steps to operate the completed power grid at Chibinang and connect it to Phulbari Sub-Station.
