TURA: Highlighting further the failures of the MDA government, BJP Spokesperson and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak said that SHGs, FPOs, Clubs and other registered organisations are yet to get financial assistance although funds have been sanctioned by the BJP government at the centre, for taking up various activities under different heads and in different fields.

“The funds failed to reach the beneficiaries and the NPP-led state government is answerable for these lapses. Funds are yet to be credited to the accounts of these groups. The departments concerned and the administration did not take the satisfactory initiative to make the public aware. It has come to the knowledge of the Central leaders that funds are not disbursed into the accounts of the beneficiary groups. The administration is answerable to the Union Ministers,” the Tura MDC said.

The Tura MDC said that the recent visit of Union Minister of State John Barla and the inspection of various projects funded by the Modi Government was an eye-opener to rectify the lapses on the ground.

“Another Union Minister will be coming to Garo Hills. Under National Livelihood Mission (NLM) funds have been allotted to SHGs, FPOs and other registered organisations which are now being called to open an account and complete all documentation. The frequent visits of Union Ministers have compelled the authorities to initiate the process of verifying the accounts and other necessary documents of SHGs, FPOs and Clubs too,” Bernard claimed.

Assuring that the BJP was well aware of anomalies with regard to the disbursement of funds to the beneficiaries, he said that even SHGs were not made available for the schemes under National Livelihood Mission (NLM). Bernard urged all SHGs, Clubs and FPOs to submit their complaints, if any, to the Union Minister for Veterinary during his visit to the region.

