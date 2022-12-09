Tura: The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) has once again raised the issue of salary hikes along with the realisation of other demands that have been raised by them with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

In its memorandum given to the Chief Minister through the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the association sought the “enhancement as well as the regular payment of their salaries, immediate release of pending arrears of 2016-17 PAB, provincialization of all existing SSA school teachers and the release of their salaries in their individual bank accounts”.

It has been a while since the teachers have been making the same demands through the submission of memorandums and meetings but the government has not relented.

