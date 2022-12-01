Meghalaya govt denying PMAY beneficiaries: Bernard Marak

Tura: State BJP vice president and spokesperson Bernard Marak accused the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government of not releasing funds meant for the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) despite them completing their houses.

In an interview, while the party members awaited the arrival of former NPP leader and GHADC CEM Dipul Marak (who recently joined the party), Bernard claimed the PMAY houses were sanctioned in 2016 and despite these being completed, the current government was unwilling to disburse the remaining funds as these would display PM Narendra Modi’s image and that of the BJP itself.

“After my release, I was informed by the beneficiaries that they had not been paid dues for their homes. There is speculation, and as was informed to us by the beneficiaries that until and unless they vote them (NPP) back to power their dues would not be released. When I enquired from the office, I was informed that someone from the government is stopping these payments,” said Bernard.

Bernard added that the party in question feared that if these beneficiaries were to be given their dues, it would benefit the BJP. This is extremely narrow from the leaders who think that public schemes which will benefit them are being taken away and highlighted as an individual party’s scheme. We as BJP will not stand by it,” added Marak.

Speaking on the issue of scholarship distribution, Bernard said the matter needed to be sorted out quickly as many students have already got them while others are still being denied.

On the issue of education in Garo Hills, the BJP leader felt they must focus on education and infrastructure.

“In Garo Hills, most educational infrastructure is not up to the mark and vacant posts are not filled. All the facilities that are supposed to be given to students are being denied. In Garo Hills, the pass percentage for high school students is just about 30%. There is a need to focus on education and if we do come to power, we will ensure that the focus begins from the primary level and continues up to the degree level,” he asserted.

Marak said his party was stressing on Garo Hills due to its potential.

“We have more potential seats in Garo Hills as people have accepted the BJP as the option against all the political parties which have ruined the region. We are fighting against corruption, and if the people are joining the BJP, it is because they have been victims of corruption,” felt Bernard.

About 500 party members of the BJP today gathered at Jengjal under West Garo Hills to welcome former CEM, Dipul Marak, who recently joined the party. Dipul is a ticket aspirant from Rangsakona where he will be pitted against TMC’s Zenith Sangma and NPP’s Subir Marak.

Dipul said he joined the party due to the fight for the country’s development.

“We need the development of all districts of the state, and only the BJP can solve the issues faced by the state. People want change, and the party is the best place to bring that change,” stated Dipul.

