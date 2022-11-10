Guwahati: A fierce gunfight in Tikrikilla of West Garo Hills between police and criminals suspected of abducting two individuals from Assam ended with the two suspects killed in an encounter, the police said.

Police also confirmed that the kidnapped duo, Bikas Chetia from Guwahati and an unidentified child from Goalpara district, are safe.

The investigation was initially carried out based on complaints filed in Assam. It was found that the victims were abducted by a gang, members of which hail from both Meghalaya and Assam. Based on the findings of the investigation, police in Meghalaya launched a counter-insurgency operation on Wednesday. A team of Meghalaya police spotted the gang holed out at the Dibru Hills Forest Reserve near Bamandanga. Upon being discovered, the gang opened fire on police, and a gun battle ensued. The exchange of fire continued for about three minutes.

Once the exchange of fire stopped, two unidentified dead bodies were recovered by police. An AK series rifle and a pistol, along with ammunition, were found near the corpses.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police V S Rathore informed EastMojo that a team of police is currently carrying out further investigations and legal formalities are being completed.

